Bengal CM welcomes SC stay on Cal HC's job annulment order

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court stay on Calcutta High Court's order directing annulment of the appointment of 269 candidates as teachers, and said she was ''not in favour of anyone losing jobs''.

Banerjee, without taking names, also said that she admired people who fought for ''genuine reasons''.

''I do not know much about this case. On part of our government, education minister Bratya Basu is entitled to say anything in this regard. You know that the matter is subjudice. But I admire people who protest and fight for genuine reasons,'' Banerjee told reporters after returning from her north Bengal tour. ''I do not want anybody to lose job. I want everybody to continue working. I am happy that the Supreme Court has given this order,'' she added. The apex court on Tuesday, staying the Calcutta high court order, asked each of the 269 candidates to file affidavits to defend their appointment and directed the appointing authority to scrunitise the legality of the same.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had on September 2 upheld an order of its single bench that directed the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in school appointments.

The petitioners before the single bench alleged that although they appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) -2014, no list containing the marks of candidates and indicating their respective merit positions was ever published and that an additional panel of 273 candidates was prepared ''illegally'', who were granted one additional mark out of over 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the test.

It was claimed that by dint of this one additional mark, 269 candidates got qualified for the job of teachers and were subsequently appointed.

Meanwhile, agitation demanding jobs by candidates, who claimed to have cleared TET in 2014, entered its fourth day on Thursday.

Banerjee, during a programme in Siliguri on Wednesday, had stated that her government would make all possible efforts to provide jobs to people. She, in an apparent reference to the ongoing protest by TET-2014 candidates, hit out at opposition parties, blaming them for causing disturbances in the state. ''I want employment opportunities to be generated here. There are forces that do not want people to get jobs. They are creating hindrances... We will not stop employing people. We will employ them regularly and not take away jobs,'' Banerjee had said.

State education minister Bratya Basu has also urged the agitating candidates to withdraw the sit-in outside the primary education board office.

Basu claimed that some parties want the impasse to continue for political gains.

