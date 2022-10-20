Left Menu

DU first merit list: Nearly 61,000 candidates have accepted allotted college and course

The Delhi University is expecting that all 70,000 seats for its undergraduate programmes will be filled in the first list, with nearly 61,000 candidates on Thursday already accepting their allotted college and course.The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University is expecting that all 70,000 seats for its undergraduate programmes will be filled in the first list, with nearly 61,000 candidates on Thursday already accepting their allotted college and course.

The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.

''We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself. This would mean the entire process will be completed by October 24,'' Delhi University (DU) Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.

''The university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories. By 7 pm on Thursday, 60,863 candidates had accepted the seats allocated to them,'' Gupta said.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164 The university had announced that in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20 per cent extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories -- OBC-NCL and EWS -- and also 30 per cent in SC, ST and PWBD reserved categories. This has been done to ensure that the reserved seats, which remain vacant throughout the year, can be filled.

In the Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Until last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on class 12 marks which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

Students have been given a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 to ''accept'' allocated seat.

The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate.

The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22.

For the first round of common seat allocation system and admission, the last date for online payment of admission fees by candidates is October 24.

