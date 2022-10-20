Left Menu

Calcutta University pro-vice chancellor Asis Chattopadhyay made interim VC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:39 IST
Calcutta University pro-vice chancellor Asis Chattopadhyay made interim VC
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Thursday appointed Calcutta University pro-vice chancellor Asis Kumar Chattopadhyay as the interim VC of the institution.

The move was made days after the Supreme Court upheld an order of the Calcutta High Court setting aside the government’s decision to reappoint Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee as vice-chancellor of the university.

In a notification on Thursday, the higher education department said that Chattopadhyay was appointed ''to exercise the power and perform the duties of the VC of CU for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor on recommendation by the Search Committee or till he attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders.'' A search committee has been formed after the apex court’s order.

The Supreme Court On October 11 upheld a September order of the high court which set aside the West Bengal government's decision to reappoint Chakraborty Banerjee as the VC of the CU after the expiry of her first term on August 27, 2021, though former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had opposed it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022