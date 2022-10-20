Left Menu

3-day meet in Dehradun to shape solutions to climate challenges

Addressing a press conference here, Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh said the Akash Tattva -- Akash for Life Space conference will showcase blending of traditional and modern knowledge through an extended integration of all schools of thought.

20-10-2022
A three-day conference organized by the government along with an NGO next month will seek to shape solutions to challenges of climate change and other environmental concerns based on a blend of modern science and indigenous practices followed in India.

The event is scheduled to be held in Dehradun from November 5-7 and is being organised by the government and Vijnana Bharati, an NGO working to popularise science. Addressing a press conference here, Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh said the ''Akash Tattva -- Akash for Life'' Space conference will showcase blending of traditional and modern knowledge through an extended integration of all schools of thought. Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since 2014 always called for integration of science and technological development within the society in a way that places science in a position to address the needs of the common citizen.

India's ascent to the world comity of nations will happen via space technology, he said. Singh informed that 35 eminent speakers will share their thoughts on various dimensions of 'Akash Tattva' during the Dehradun conclave. The minister said the main aim of the conclave is to expose the youth of India to the wisdom of ancient science along with modern scientific advancements.

The campaign 'Sumangalam' is being organised across the country for finding solutions to the environmental problems like global warming and climate with an Indian perspective. From the point of view of Indian traditional knowledge systems, five national conventions will be held across the country on the Panchmahabhoot - the five elements for solving environmental issues for the betterment of society.

