Ghaziabad police say rape story 'false', woman's allegation ploy to grab property
Three people who helped the woman with the plan have been arrested, police said.The woman had claimed that she was raped by five men for two days. The police are still interrogating the four people who had been taken into custodyPTI COR TDS TDS
- Country:
- India
The police on Thursday dismissed as ''false'' a Delhi woman's claim that she had been gang-raped and brutalized by five men here.
Police claimed that the entire ''conspiracy'' was hatched to grab property over which the woman had a dispute with the accused. Three people who helped the woman with the plan have been arrested, police said.
The woman had claimed that she was raped by five men for two days. Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also claimed that the 36-year-old woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts. The police are still interrogating the four people who had been taken into custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- custodyPTI COR TDS
- Delhi Commission for Women
- Swati Maliwal
ALSO READ
Delhi woman arrested for duping people of over Rs 1 cr in kitty scheme
Dussehra 2022: How Delhi effigy makers bounced back in business after two bad fiscal years
Admission process for UG, PG courses at Delhi University's School of Open Learning begins
Now adopt animals at Delhi zoo
Two more PFI ‘members’ booked under UAPA by Delhi Police