Girl who attempted self immolation succumbs

The accused teacher had been arrested and forwarded to jail on October 15.The Kendriya Mukhi Samaj has demanded compensation for the girls family, pension to her mother and benefits under the governments welfare schemes. The girl was a mukhi.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The teenaged dalit girl, who attempted self immolation after she was reportedly forced to remove her clothes to check whether she was copying from chits hidden in her uniform to write her exam, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, police said.

The girl, a 15-year-old student of standard nine died at the Tata Main Hospital on Thursday evening during the course of her treatment, city superintendent of police K Vijay Shankar told PTI. The incident took place on October 14 soon after she returned to her home at Chayanagar here from school, where she was humiliated by the invigilator. She had suffered 80 per cent burns. The accused teacher had been arrested and forwarded to jail on October 15.

The Kendriya Mukhi Samaj has demanded compensation for the girl's family, pension to her mother and benefits under the government's welfare schemes. The girl was a mukhi.

