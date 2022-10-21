Ayush medical tourism, vocational training courses can boost employment generation: Sonowal

Ayush medical tourism and vocation training courses were among the four key amplifiers in the Ayush sector which can be optimised to boost employment generation in the country, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The Ayush minister visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University as part of the 'Ayurveda@2047 - Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' campaign, and called on experts and students there to imbibe the slogan 'Har Din, Har Ghar Ayurveda' to celebrate the seventh Ayurveda Day on October 23.

During his interaction, the Union minister highlighted the four amplifiers from the Ayurveda sector that have tremendous potential to generate employment in the country. The minister also acknowledged the university for taking steps towards evolution of Ayurveda such as introduction of India's first interdisciplinary course -- Ayurveda Biology along with the Ayurveda garden and herbarium of medicinal plants.

Sonowal, said, ''Ayurveda has a rich heritage of thousands of years of human life enrichment in our country. This rich heritage must be celebrated to further the cause of life enrichment,'' he said. ''With this thinking, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been giving focussing on emboldening our traditional medicinal practices from across the country, he said. ''This year, we wanted to celebrate Ayurveda day in order to create mass awareness as to how this ancient knowledge can be found within our own homes and how their application can bring relief and enhance the quality of our lives,'' he said.

Highlighting the role of Ayurveda in creation of wealth in the society, the Union minister identified four areas that has the potential to boost employment generation in the country. ''Ayush Aahar, Ayush medical tourism, vocation training courses in Ayush education and scientific cultivation of medicinal plants are the four key amplifiers of Ayush sector which can be optimised to boost employment generation in the country,'' he said.

With the growing incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among people, the relevance of healthy food is growing, Sonowal said.

''Ayush Aahar brings forth a solution to this gigantic problem that people of modern day are facing. We need to explore this concept to channel it to people so that they can use it to enhance their quality of life,'' the minister said.

Similarly, the usage of Ayush medicinal practices especially during the pandemic proves a point about its efficacy in boosting one's immunity to fight the diseases, he said. It has now been widely recognised and accepted which gives us an opportunity, along with our huge community of Ayush healers, experts, doctors and paramedics, to treat people -- both from within and outside the country, he said.

He said vocational training and scientific cultivation of medicinal plants are essential to keep the supply chain of the Ayush system robust to sustain the initial burst of growth and take this wonderful opportunity into the long run. This will not only bring economic prosperity to people but also bring smiles and happiness through a quality and healthy life, he said.

With Ayurveda recognised as a traditional medicinal practice in more than 30 countries, the economic sustenance from Ayurveda is growing day by day as Ayurveda products are exported to more than 100 countries with an annual turnover of USD 18.2 billion in the Ayush sector, he said.

The ministry has also set up Ayush Export Promotion Council to further amp up exports of Ayush products from India, generating economic growth & employment.

