Left Menu

UP: Dengue patient dies after allegedly being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed

A private hospital here has been sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, police said.After a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media, the district administration swung into action and the hospital was sealed on Thursday on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.The patient, Pradeep Pandey, was shifted to another hospital, where he died after his condition deteriorated, officials said.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:20 IST
UP: Dengue patient dies after allegedly being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private hospital here has been sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, police said.

After a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media, the district administration swung into action and the hospital was sealed on Thursday on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

The patient, Pradeep Pandey, was shifted to another hospital, where he died after his condition deteriorated, officials said. However, no FIR has been registered at the local police station.

The owner of the private hospital claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused.

In a tweet, Deputy CM Pathak said, ''Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing.'' ''If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital,'' he said.

According to sources, the patient died due to the transfusion of ''wrong platelets'' and the samples of those will be examined.

Asked about the reason for sealing the hospital, an officer, on condition of anonymity, said it has been done on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested.

Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that since the patient's platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him.

''They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it,'' he said.

Mishra said that the platelets should be examined and their origin should be traced because they had the sticker of SRN hospital on them.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, ''An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022