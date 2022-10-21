Left Menu

EU shouldn't be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:08 IST
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Image Credit: Twitter (@MarinSanna)
The European Union shouldn't be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels.

"That doesn't mean there can be any economic relations with China but it means we shouldn't be building that kind of strategic and critical dependencies on authorian country", she said.

"I think technology is key here. We have to look in the future, this might not be the issue today but it certainly will be in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

