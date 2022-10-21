Students, teachers injured after tent collapses during science fair

At least 30 people were injured on Friday when a temporary tent put up as part of an ongoing science fair collapsed at a school near here, police said.

The injured were hospitalised, the police said.

''The incident happened in the afternoon. Some children and a few teachers have minor injuries and bruises. They all have been shifted to various hospitals nearby in various ambulances and private vehicles,'' police told PTI.

Locals said the tent collapsed during the lunch-break when not many people were around.

''The shed was not strong enough. There were no supporting poles for the panthal. Hope authorities will take stern action against the culprits,'' locals told reporters.

A K M Ashraf, MLA, who reached the spot, shifted the children to the hospital. ''The science fair started yesterday (Thursday). Today, one of the organisers called me and said about the collapse. I rushed here. Some students were shifted to Mangaluru,'' he said.

The police said the condition of the students and the teachers was stable and not in serious condition for now.

