(OFFICIAL)-Western Balkans to agree free movement, diplomas - RCC chief

Ministers of the six Western Balkans nations are due to sign an agreement on Friday on free movement of people between the countries and mutual recognition of university diplomas, said Majlinda Bregu, secretary general of the Regional Cooperation Council.

"Students now have to pay 300 euros ($292) to 500 euros just to recognise (diplomas). With this agreement, that cost will be zero," Bregu said ahead of a meeting of Western Balkans officials hosted by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Bregu said the Western Balkan states - Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina - would also agree free movement of people without visas.

"This means that the last wall of visa regime in the Western Balkans, between Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, will be gone," said Bregu of RCC, which promotes the region's European integration. ($1 = 1.0269 euros) (Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Matthias Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)