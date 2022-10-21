Jaxay Shah appointed as QCI chairman

The commerce ministry on Friday said former head of CREDAI Jaxay Shah has been appointed as the chairman of Quality Council of India (QCI) for three years.

He succeeded Adil Zainulbhai, who served as the chairman from 2014 to 2022.

Shah held the position of national chairman of CREDAI, the body of private real estate developers in India. In addition, he also holds the position of the chairman of the ASSOCHAM Western Region Development Council.

QCI was established in 1997. It is mandated to promote quality in the country through national accreditation of testing, inspection and certification bodies which is internationally recognised, driving third-party assessments across sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)