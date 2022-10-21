Left Menu

Media must be careful of line between news and views: Naidu

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the media must ensure it does not cross the Lakshman Rekha between news and views. He also said it should not forget its dharma or original mission of informing, educating, and empowering people. NBF with its reach, he said, has the onerous responsibility of ensuring dispassionate and truthful coverage of events in a highly competitive and complex media world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:10 IST
Media must be careful of line between news and views: Naidu
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the media must ensure it does not cross the ''Lakshman Rekha'' between ''news and views.'' He also said it should not forget its ''dharma'' or original mission of informing, educating, and empowering people. The practitioners of agenda-driven journalism are doing a grave disservice to their profession, he said according to a statement issued by his office. Naidu was speaking at an event organised by the News Broadcasters' Federation (NBF) here. NBF with its reach, he said, has the onerous responsibility of ensuring dispassionate and truthful coverage of events in a highly competitive and complex media world. Today, agenda-driven purveyors of fake news go to extreme lengths to fabricate narratives seeking to hurt national interests, he lamented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022