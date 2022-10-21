Left Menu

J'khand cabinet nod to land for super-specialty hospital in Ranchi

The cabinet approved Rs 7 crore for appointment of technical manpower for the project.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to lease out 5.5 acres of land in Ranchi for a super-specialty hospital to be built by the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), an official said.

The land in Kanke area will be leased out on payment of Rs 12.82 crore for a period of 30 years with the option of renewal, cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The state cabinet also gave its nod to Jharkhand Ethanol Production Promotion Policy 2022.

As many as 25 agendas that were brought before the cabinet were approved, the official said.

The cabinet approved a proposal to provide a job to the mother of Sepoy Ganesh Handa, who was killed in Galwan valley on June 16, 2020, on compassionate grounds.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for the appointment of 143 teaching and non-teaching staff for five colleges under Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) in Hazaribag.

A unified digital database of all beneficiaries of state and central government schemes will be created in Jharkhand soon. In this regard, a project management unit will be set up by the Information Technology and e-Governance Department. The cabinet approved Rs 7 crore for appointment of technical manpower for the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

