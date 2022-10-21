Left Menu

Private school teacher booked for beating 4-year-old girl in UP

The family of the girl also claimed that the girl when she returned home ran a high fever with her back bleeding and face bearing marks of slapping.When the girls family went to the school on Friday to complain, the teacher allegedly refused to apologise, and misbehaved with them, said police.After this, the family members lodged a police complaint.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-10-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 22:15 IST
Private school teacher booked for beating 4-year-old girl in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old girl was allegedly beaten by her teacher in a private school in Kosikalan area of the district, and subjected to abusive language, police said on Friday.

SHO of Kosikalan Police Station Chetram Sharma said that the girl, a student of nursery class, and her family members alleged that on Thursday, her teacher Savita beat her mercilessly, which caused her to bleed. The family of the girl also claimed that the girl when she returned home ran a high fever with her back bleeding and face bearing marks of slapping.

When the girl’s family went to the school on Friday to complain, the teacher allegedly refused to apologise, and misbehaved with them, said police.

After this, the family members lodged a police complaint. Sharma said that based on the complaint of the girl's family, a case was registered against the teacher, and the girl sent for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022