Private school teacher booked for beating 4-year-old girl in UP

A four-year-old girl was allegedly beaten by her teacher in a private school in Kosikalan area of the district, and subjected to abusive language, police said on Friday.

SHO of Kosikalan Police Station Chetram Sharma said that the girl, a student of nursery class, and her family members alleged that on Thursday, her teacher Savita beat her mercilessly, which caused her to bleed. The family of the girl also claimed that the girl when she returned home ran a high fever with her back bleeding and face bearing marks of slapping.

When the girl’s family went to the school on Friday to complain, the teacher allegedly refused to apologise, and misbehaved with them, said police.

After this, the family members lodged a police complaint. Sharma said that based on the complaint of the girl's family, a case was registered against the teacher, and the girl sent for medical examination.

