10 held for selling fake platelets in UP's Prayagraj

Ten members of a gang allegedly selling fake platelets to patients were arrested here on Friday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the accused used to take plasma from different blood banks and then put it in pouches and sell the plasma as platelet.

The arrests were made following a tip-off, he said, adding some fake platelet pouches were seized from the possession of the accused. Pandey also said 12 persons were arrested a few days ago for allegedly supplying blood in an illegal manner.

When asked about a case pertaining to the sealing of a private hospital on Thursday for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, he said, ''During the course of interrogation, it has not been confirmed whether it was a fruit juice in the pouch or something else.'' ''These people sell plasma as platelets. A sample is being sent to a laboratory and a correct picture will emerge only after an examination,'' the SP said.

A private hospital in Prayagraj was sealed on Thursday for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, police had said.

After a video of the alleged incident went viral, the district administration swung into action and on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak sealed the hospital.

The patient, Pradeep Pandey, was shifted to another hospital where he died after his condition deteriorated, officials had said. However, no FIR has been registered at the local police station in connection with the case.

The owner of the private hospital had claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient developed a reaction after three units were transfused to him.

