Civil aviation ministry organises 'Chintan Shivir' for officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 22:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JM_Scindia)
The civil aviation ministry on Friday organised a session to promote holistic approach and collaboration among its officials.

The Chintan Shivir in the national capital was chaired by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) Vijay Kumar Singh.

It was organised to promote the spirit of a holistic approach, continuous inter-personal learning, and collaboration among the officials of the ministry, according to an official release.

''We require such opportunities and platforms which encourage to develop a 'whole of government approach' in our day-to-day working. With the help of such workshops, we shall be able to help the development of a work culture that thrives on continuous interpersonal learning and collaboration which will work as catalysts for our personal, institutional, and national development,'' Scindia said at the session.

Various presentations were also made at the session.

