Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet okays amendment for govt jobs to only those who know Punjabi language

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:06 IST
Punjab Cabinet okays amendment for govt jobs to only those who know Punjabi language
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to amend rules to ensure only those candidates are appointed to the state government's Group C and D posts who have ''in-depth knowledge'' of the Punjabi language.

According to an official statement, the landmark decision is aimed at further cementing the ethos of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

''The cabinet gave nod for amending Rule 17 of Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of services) Rules, 1994 and Punjab State (Group D) Service Rules 1963 with an aim to ensure that only those candidates are appointed in the Punjab government who have in-depth knowledge of Punjabi language,'' it said.

It said that in rule 17 of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994, the first proviso, for the words ''Provided that where a person'', has been replaced with ''Provided that no person shall be appointed to any post in Group-'C' service unless he has passed a qualifying test of Punjabi language equivalent to matriculation standard with at least 50 per cent marks, to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies in addition to competitive examination.'' The test of Punjabi language shall be a mandatory qualifying test and failure to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Punjabi will disqualify the candidate for being considered in the final merit list of candidates to be selected irrespective of their scores or marks in other papers of the respective exam.

''Similarly as per amendment in clause (d) of the Rule 5, in the Punjab State (Group-D) Service Rules, 1963, the words 'provided that' has been replaced with 'Provided that no person shall be appointed to any post in any service by direct appointment unless he has passed a qualifying test of Punjabi language equivalent to middle standard with at least 50 per cent marks..,'' it said.

In another decision, to pay great reverence and respect to the sacred religious scriptures of every religion, the Punjab Cabinet gave its nod to exempt specially designed vehicles for carrying the ''Parkash'' of religious scriptures of different religions in the state from Motor Vehicle Taxes (MVT).

As per the official statement, there are around 25,000 such vehicles in the state which are being used for carrying the ''Parkash'' of religious scriptures for religious ceremonies or religious events.

The MVT under section 13 (3) of Punjab Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1924 of such vehicle is around Rs 10,000 per annum. However the state government has decided to exempt these vehicles from the tax.

The move is likely to cause a financial implication of about Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore to the government, it said.

In order to check illegal mining in the state, the Cabinet also gave green signal to amend a provision of the Punjab Minor Minerals Rules 2013, thereby enhancing the slab of penalty from existing Rs 5,000-Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022