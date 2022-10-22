Left Menu

J-K to be developed as world-class health, wellness tourist destination: Union minister Mahendrabhai

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-10-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 09:46 IST
J-K to be developed as world-class health, wellness tourist destination: Union minister Mahendrabhai
Munjapara Mahendrabhai
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Munjapara Mahendrabhai said the Centre has launched various schemes to develop Jammu and Kashmir as a world-class health and wellness tourist destination.

He said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced a public outreach programme in J and K to reach out to people at the grassroots to listen to their problems, besides reviewing the development scenario in the UT.

''Jammu and Kashmir would be developed as a world-class health and wellness tourist destination. The central government has launched various social and health sector schemes in this regard,'' Mahendrabhai said.

The Union minister of state for AYUSH was talking to the media at Patnitop on Friday on the culmination of his two-day tour to Ramban district.

He said many centrally-sponsored development and welfare schemes have great potential in ameliorating the socioeconomic conditions of the people.

The prime minister has assured for providing liberal funding and all necessary support to develop infrastructure and human resources under the social welfare sector for the upliftment of women and children, destitute, weaker and marginalised sections of society, besides developing infrastructure in AYUSH department to provide quality health services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Mahendrabhai said.

On the occasion, he launched a promotional film, 'Ayush Ke Badhte Kadam in Jammu and Kashmir', highlighting the journey of the development of infrastructure in the AYUSH sector and promotion of treatment of diseases with Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022