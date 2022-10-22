Order suspending Registrar of Puducherry Technological University cancelled by govt

An order issued by the Vice Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University (PTU), suspending the Registrar of the institute was cancelled by the territorial government within hours of its issuance.

Vice Chancellor S Mohan in his order on Friday night stated that Sivaradje, who is also Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) in the University is placed under suspension for alleged misuse of the official position and indulging in corruption and financial misappropriation.

The Vice Chancellor also pointed out that ''preliminary enquiry revealed that allegations against Sivaradje are prima facie true.'' There were allegations against the Registrar which are available in public fora and in media.

The VC invoked the provisions of the Puducherry Technological University Act 2020 to suspend the Registrar with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the Act.

However, within hours of issuing the order of suspension the Department of Higher and Technical Education of Puducherry administration came out with an order, revoking the suspension. The Under Secretary to the Department M V Hiran said the cancellation of Vice Chancellor's suspension order came into immediate effect. The official also stated that the order revoking the suspension was issued following direction of the Lt Governor, who is the Chancellor of the PTU.

The suspension and its revocation in quick succession has raised eyebrows. PTU is the first State government sponsored University in the Union Territory. It was formed after upgrading the Puducherry Engineering College, popularly known as PEC in 2020 through an Act of Puducherry Assembly.

While the Vice Chancellor cited alleged corruption and misappropriation of funds as the reason for suspension of the Registrar, the order issued by Under Secretary rescinding the suspension did not adduce any reason for cancelling the order of suspension.

