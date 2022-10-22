Left Menu

TET protesters move HC against single bench order imposing Sec 144 at stir venue

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 12:12 IST
TET protesters move HC against single bench order imposing Sec 144 at stir venue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after being removed from the protest site by the police, teaching job aspirants filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order that imposed Section 144 of the CrPC at the venue.

The candidates, in the petition on Friday, claimed that they have a right to hold a peaceful protest.

Firdaus Shamim, the lawyer for the petitioners, said on Saturday that the appeal against the single bench order will be taken up for hearing on October 28 by a division bench.

Hundreds of candidates were staging a sit-in, earlier in the week, outside the West Bengal Board of Primary Education office at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, near here, claiming that they were denied jobs in state-sponsored and –aided schools despite having cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) way back in 2014.

Some had even resorted to hunger strike to press for their demand.

They were removed from the protest venue by the police following a Calcutta High Court order enforcing section 144 of the CrPC at the site of agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022