2 held with 15.2 gm MDMA in Kerala

Thrissur Ker, Oct 22 PTI Excise sleuths on Saturday seized 15.2 grams of MDMA, a banned contraband, from two youths who acted as drug suppliers in this district.They duo was taken into custody while travelling in a scooter with the narcotics at Kaipamangalam here.A senior excise official said the seizure was made based on a tip-off received by the Excise Commissioners central region squad and the arrest was conducted by a team led by special squad CI Junaid.Those arrested were 31 and 25 years old.

Updated: 22-10-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 13:33 IST
Excise sleuths on Saturday seized 15.2 grams of MDMA, a banned contraband, from two youths who acted as drug suppliers in this district.

They duo was taken into custody while travelling in a scooter with the narcotics at Kaipamangalam here.

A senior excise official said the seizure was made based on a tip-off received by the Excise Commissioner's central region squad and the arrest was conducted by a team led by special squad CI Junaid.

''Those arrested were 31 and 25 years old. As many as 15.2 grams MDMA, a dangerous synthetic drug, was seized from them. The vehicle which they used for supply was also seized,'' he told PTI.

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused used to supply the drugs largely among students and the local fishermen community.

A probe is already on to ascertain the accused's financial sources and the details of those who supply them banned substances, the official added.

