Left Menu

Goa CM urges citizens to promote local businesses this Diwali

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:15 IST
Goa CM urges citizens to promote local businesses this Diwali
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged citizens to encourage the ''vocal for local'' initiative and consider local products while shopping for the Diwali festival.

The chief minister said that he himself has put up a lantern made of coconut tree leaves, which was gifted to him by students of a school in Loliem village in South Goa, at his official residence in Panaji.

Sawant was addressing government officials and panchayat members from across Goa, virtually, as a part of a review of the state government's Swayampurna Goa initiative.

Referring to the vocal for local initiative, Sawant appealed to citizens to buy items prepared by locals for Diwali and said the festival should be an occasion to promote local businesses.

"It may be akashkandil (lantern), eatables or even flowers always choose to buy items that are made locally. This way, you will help to promote vocal for local initiative," he said.

Children from schools catering to differently-abled persons put up stalls at various places to sell articles made by them for Diwali, Sawant said.

"Do buy these items, even if they are a little costly, as you will be encouraging them," the chief minister said.

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022