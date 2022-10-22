Left Menu

Don't go on strikes, tie black ribbon instead: Gehlot appeals to doctors

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday appealed to the doctors to not go on strikes every time they have a demand and instead tie a black ribbon to express displeasure to avoid any inconvenience to the patients.He said there will be no shortage of funds for the medical sector as it is a top priority of the state government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:08 IST
Don't go on strikes, tie black ribbon instead: Gehlot appeals to doctors
Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday appealed to the doctors to not go on strikes every time they have a demand and instead tie a black ribbon to express displeasure to avoid any inconvenience to the patients.

He said there will be no shortage of funds for the medical sector as it is a top priority of the state government. ''Health and medical sector is my top priority. There will be no shortage of funds, but one of my demands is that they (doctors) will not go on strike at least,'' he told the media after interacting with the doctors at the Government SMS Hospital here. ''The only thing I have said to the doctor is that please make a promise to me that you will not go on strike. If you have displeasure, have demands from the government, then tie a black ribbon,'' Gehlot said. He said doctors are considered to be a form of God as they save lives. If there is a strike, the patient suffers and surgeries are postponed. The chief minister also appealed to the private hospitals to show sensitivity.

According to the spirit of the constitution, education and health services cannot be commercial work, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022