Odisha govt announces holiday on October 25 for solar eclipse

The Odisha Government Saturday declared October 25 as a public holiday on account of a solar eclipse.

All government offices, schools, colleges, educational institutions, courts, banks and other financial institutions will remain closed on Tuesday, according to an official release.

The partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible in all the states of the country.

This solar eclipse is the last one of this year.

