Nagaland to host first Miss North East beauty pageant on Nov 3

Nagaland will be hosting the first edition of ‘Miss North East’, initiated by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO), here on November 3.

Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN) president, Melekhoto Pucho, told a press conference on Saturday that 15 contestants from eight Northeastern states will participate in the contest.

All the states of the region will have two contestants each, while Tripura will be represented by one participant. The Nagaland government will be sponsoring the event with BASN as the host, he said.

The NEBPO has decided that the NE Beauty Pageant will be hosted by every state on a rotation basis with Sikkim to be the next host state, Pucho said. PTI NBS MM MM

