Left Menu

Nagaland to host first Miss North East beauty pageant on Nov 3

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:43 IST
Nagaland to host first Miss North East beauty pageant on Nov 3
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland will be hosting the first edition of ‘Miss North East’, initiated by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO), here on November 3.

Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN) president, Melekhoto Pucho, told a press conference on Saturday that 15 contestants from eight Northeastern states will participate in the contest.

All the states of the region will have two contestants each, while Tripura will be represented by one participant. The Nagaland government will be sponsoring the event with BASN as the host, he said.

The NEBPO has decided that the NE Beauty Pageant will be hosted by every state on a rotation basis with Sikkim to be the next host state, Pucho said. PTI NBS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022