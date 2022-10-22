No meetings on Tuesdays at Haryana civil secretariat

The Haryana government on Saturday said no meetings will be held on Tuesdays in its civil secretariat and head offices in Chandigarh and Panchkula so that public representatives have easy access to officers.

An official spokesperson said a letter in this regard has been issued from the chief secretary's office to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional and deputy commissioners.

Besides, all heads of departments have been directed to spend one full day every week in the field, preferably Friday, to monitor the functioning and understand the grassroots issues, said the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)