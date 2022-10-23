Left Menu

Kerala govt to light lamps to spread message on anti-drug campaign

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-10-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 13:53 IST
Kerala govt to light lamps to spread message on anti-drug campaign
  • Country:
  • India

As part of its extensive anti-drug campaign, the Kerala government has said that all houses in the state will light a lamp on Monday to spread the message against drugs.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh said the direction was issued to garner public support against the drug menace.

''As part of the initiative, the lamps will also be lit in all libraries in the state on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, it will be lit in all shops,'' Rajesh said in a Facebook post.

The minister said the government had started the anti-drug campaign on October 6 and the first phase will conclude on November 1.

The government had launched a comprehensive ''No To Drugs'' awareness campaign to make the southern state free of destructive contrabands and it would be achieved by any means.

Describing the new drive as a multi-prong action plan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that several anti-drug campaigns are already in place in the state and it would be further strengthened under the new campaign.

A culture that sees drug manufacturers, distributors and sellers as anti-nationals and anti-social forces should be evolved in the state, he had said.

The government has also appealed to the religious organisations, socio-cultural outfits, students, youths, residents associations, local clubs, Kudumbashree activists and actors besides political parties to be part of the massive campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022