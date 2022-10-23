Odisha: Subarnarekha Port opens skill development centre at Baliapal

Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) has set up a skill development centre at Baliapal in Odisha's Balasore district to impart employability training to local youths.

The centre, named J N Tata Vocational Training Institute (JNTVTI), seeks to enhance the skills of local youths, a statement said.

It was inaugurated recently by Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde in the presence of SPPL Executive Director Prakash Singh, Tata Steel Learning and Development chief Jaya Singh Panda and residents of Baliapal.

Located on the Baliapal College of Physical Education (BCPE) campus, the centre is equipped with state-of-art classroom infrastructure along with hostel facilities for both boys and girls.

The first batch will have 32 students and four more batches will be added in the coming six months to take onboard 125 people, who will be trained to become site safety supervisors, civil supervisors and mechanical fitters.

Commending Subarnarekha Port for the initiative, Shinde, said, ''A reputed and professionally-run technical institute at a relatively remote location like Baliapal will empower the local boys and girls to improve their skills and enhance their prospects for job opportunities in the industrial sector not just in Odisha but across the country and beyond.'' Subarnarekha Port Pvt Ltd Executive Director Prakash Singh said, ''With economic progress in the region, it is imperative that we augment the skills of the youth to prepare them for current and future job opportunities. It is in this aspect that we are certain JNTVTI will play a critical role. The institute will not just help bridge the demand-supply gap for skilled manpower, it will also address the upcoming job opportunities that will soon be created as our port project moves ahead.'' JNTVTI, located in Jamshedpur, is a public charitable trust driven by the Capability Development Department of Tata Steel. The first institute was opened at Jamshedpur in 2015. Since then, its campuses have been set up at five locations where Tata Steel operates. JNTVTI offers more than 150 courses in different trades based on the requirements of prospective recruiters. After successful completion of training, the institute provides job opportunity to candidates with vendor partners of Tata Steel and various other organisations.

Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) was incorporated in 2008 to undertake the development of the proposed port adjacent to the mouth of Subarnarekha River near Chaumukh village in Balasore district of Odisha. In September 2018, Tata Steel acquired a majority equity stake in the holding company of SPPL for development of the port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)