Strong demand for English language learning keeps Pearson on track
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 11:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British education company Pearson said on Monday it was on track to meet its expectations for the year after nine months of strong trading led by an "outstanding" result in English language learning.
The group said its underlying sales rose 7% in the period.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
