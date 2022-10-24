Left Menu

MP CM Chouhan dines with children orphaned by COVID-19, gives them Diwali gifts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Diwali eve by having dinner with more than 400 children orphaned by COVID-19 and assured them all help from the government for their education.Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh hosted a party at the CMs official residence here on Sunday night where such children from the Bhopal division were invited.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-10-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 11:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh hosted a party at the CM's official residence here on Sunday night where such children from the Bhopal division were invited. ''This is your mama's (maternal uncle) house,'' the chief minister said, adding that he wanted the children to enjoy, be happy and cheerful.

The CM and his wife sang and danced with the children on Bollywood numbers. They had dinner with the kids and gave them gifts. Chouhan told the children not to worry about their education and other needs and assured all support from the government while wishing them a bright future. He said the government would pay the fees of professional courses which they pursue after passing out from school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

