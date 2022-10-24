Bangladesh vs the Netherlands T20 World Cup Scoreboard
- Country:
- Australia
Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and the Netherlands here on Monday. Bangladesh Innings: Najumul Hossain Shanto c Van Beeek b Pringle 25 Soumya Sarkar c de Leede b Van Meekeren 14 Litton Das c Cooper b Van Beek 9 Shakib Al Hasan c de Leede b Shariz Ahmad 7 Afif Hossain c Edwards b de Leede 38 Yasir Ali b van Meekeren 3 Nurul Hasan c van Meekeren b de Leede 13 Mosaddek Hossain not out 20 Taskin Ahmed c van Beek b Klaassen 0 Hasan Mahmud not out 0 Extras: (LB-8 W-7) 15 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-47, 3-60, 4-63, 5-76, 6-120, 7-129, 8-134 Bowling: Fred Klaassen 4-0-33-1, Colin Ackermann 1-0-4-0, Paul van Meekeren 4-0-21-2, Bas de Leede 3-0-29-2, Tim Pringle 2-0-10-1, Shariz Ahmad 3-0-27-1, Logan van Beek 3-0-12-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yasir Ali b
- Nurul Hasan
- Bas de Leede 3-0-29-2
- Tim Pringle 2-0-10-1
- Bangladesh
- Logan van Beek
- van Meekeren
- Leede 13
- Afif Hossain
- LB-8 W-7
- Fred Klaassen 4-0-33-1
- Hasan Mahmud
- Taskin Ahmed c van Beek b Klaassen
- Shakib Al Hasan c de Leede b Shariz
- Colin Ackermann
- Netherlands
- Van Beeek
- Soumya Sarkar c de Leede
- T20 World Cup
- Paul van
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe warm-up match in T20 World Cup rescheduled
You have to stick to your processes and routine: Suryaumar on T20 World Cup preparations
Cricket-Mitchell cleared for New Zealand's T20 World Cup campaign
Cricket-Kirsten, Christian added to Netherlands staff for T20 World Cup
Netherlands get major boost ahead of T20 World Cup as Gary Kirsten joins coaching staff