MP cops fast-track probe into mysterious death of Dalit girl; seek bone test

Police on Monday expedited investigations into the recovery of decomposed body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her village five days back, from a field in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district as her relatives alleged foul play in her death, an officer said.

The teenager's femur (thighbone) has been sent for testing to a forensic laboratory in Sagar district while authorities remained tight-lipped about the possible cause of her death.

"We are waiting for her postmortem report," additional director general of police (Chambal range) Rajesh Chawla told PTI over the phone. "Her body was too disintegrated. Her postmortem needs some sort of specialization. Her femur bone was preserved and sent for testing to a forensic laboratory in Sagar district,'' said the police officer.

Asked why the bone test was being conducted, the IPS officer declined to comment on the reason, saying it was a subject matter for forensic experts.

"Well, as a police officer I should not comment on that. We leave such comments to forensic experts. I was done on forensic experts advice. We have expedited the (probe) process so that we can get the report (femur test) fast," Chawla added.

He said investigations were on in full swing and denied reports that the girl was smothered.

On Sunday, after the decomposed body of the Class 11 student was recovered, her relatives staged a protest and blocked a busy road, and demanded that her killers be arrested immediately.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Bhind district chief Dilip Boudh alleged the minor girl was raped and murdered, a claim not yet established by the police.

According to the police, the girl died under mysterious circumstances and the exact cause will be known after postmortem.

She was allegedly kidnapped when she was returning from school on October 19. Based on a complaint lodged by her grandfather, the police had registered a kidnapping case against unidentified persons.

''The girl's body was found in a decomposed state in a field near her village. Her school bag and cycle that she rode to school were also recovered from the spot,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse had said the previous day.

Following the protest by her relatives, the victim's body was shifted to Gwalior for postmortem, police said.

