Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards presented to budding entrepreneurs

Inntot Technologies Pvt Ltd, Solinas Integrity Pvt Ltd and Mitticool Clay Creation were awarded at the 11th edition of the CavinKare-Madras Management Association Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards, organisers said here on Tuesday.

The awards are presented to identify the hidden entrepreneurial capabilities and their innovative ventures.

Accordingly, Inntot Technologies was honoured for its outstanding contribution in digital radio broadcasting with inherent advantage of high-quality audio for long distance reception.

Solinas Integrity Pvt Ltd was selected for its innovative designing of septic tank cleaning robot, while Mitticool Clay Creation was awarded for its large scale manufacture of non-electric, eco-friendly refrigerator 'Mitticool'.

''We are thrilled to be recognising these astounding innovations by entrepreneurs from across the country today in our city. Chinnikrishnan innovation awards over the years has brought to foray multiple innovators who continue to solve key challenges,'' CavinKare Pvt Ltd, Chairman and Managing Director, CK Ranganathan said.

''We have seen some phenomenal innovators in this event today who are moving mountains in their respective fields and reshaping the future,'' he was quoted as saying in a press release.

DCM Shriram Industries senior managing director and CEO Alok B Sriram presented the awards along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each to the winners at an event held recently.

