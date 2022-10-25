Left Menu

Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards presented to budding entrepreneurs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:03 IST
Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards presented to budding entrepreneurs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inntot Technologies Pvt Ltd, Solinas Integrity Pvt Ltd and Mitticool Clay Creation were awarded at the 11th edition of the CavinKare-Madras Management Association Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards, organisers said here on Tuesday.

The awards are presented to identify the hidden entrepreneurial capabilities and their innovative ventures.

Accordingly, Inntot Technologies was honoured for its outstanding contribution in digital radio broadcasting with inherent advantage of high-quality audio for long distance reception.

Solinas Integrity Pvt Ltd was selected for its innovative designing of septic tank cleaning robot, while Mitticool Clay Creation was awarded for its large scale manufacture of non-electric, eco-friendly refrigerator 'Mitticool'.

''We are thrilled to be recognising these astounding innovations by entrepreneurs from across the country today in our city. Chinnikrishnan innovation awards over the years has brought to foray multiple innovators who continue to solve key challenges,'' CavinKare Pvt Ltd, Chairman and Managing Director, CK Ranganathan said.

''We have seen some phenomenal innovators in this event today who are moving mountains in their respective fields and reshaping the future,'' he was quoted as saying in a press release.

DCM Shriram Industries senior managing director and CEO Alok B Sriram presented the awards along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each to the winners at an event held recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022