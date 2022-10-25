Left Menu

Pearl Academy partners with India Craft Week (ICW) 2022 to celebrate craftspeople and artisans across India

With sustainability at the very core of the future of design, integrating a greater understanding of culture and history within education modules is slated to better equip the creative minds of tomorrow.Day one kick-started with the Pearl Academy Exhibition centre which displayed creative works rooted in understanding the importance of traditional crafts in the modern design process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:58 IST
Pearl Academy partners with India Craft Week (ICW) 2022 to celebrate craftspeople and artisans across India
  • Country:
  • India

Pearl Academy, India's leading creative education institution, joined hands with India Craft Week (ICW), to support as their knowledge partner, for the fourth iteration of the annual event. Inaugurated by Shri U P Singh, Secretary, Textiles, Govt of India. ICW 2022 is rooted in celebrating, empowering and enriching the livelihoods of India's artisans and craftspersons.

As the knowledge partner, Pearl Academy aims to shine a spotlight on the complementary relationship between culture and education. With sustainability at the very core of the future of design, integrating a greater understanding of culture and history within education modules is slated to better equip the creative minds of tomorrow.

Day one kick-started with the Pearl Academy Exhibition centre which displayed creative works rooted in understanding the importance of traditional crafts in the modern design process. The exhibition centre featured displays from students who have spent time researching and documenting various traditional Indian crafts; having then distilled that learning into the creation of new contemporary interior design products.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, said, ''We are happy to partner with ICW once again. At Pearl Academy, we firmly believe that a deeper knowledge of craft, history and culture, incorporated into the design curriculum can lead to enhanced creativity and a secure future in sustainable design. It is important that as creative minds, we learn from tradition and innovate at the same time. Our aim is to equip students of design with the ability to think local and act globally at the same time.'' ICW also hosted several other symposiums organised by Pearl Academy, focusing on topics such as crafts in fashion and the 4Ps of crafts, led by Aditi Srivastava - President, Pearl Academy and Antonio Maurizio Grioli - Dean, School of Fashion & Design, Pearl Academy. Additionally, attendees are welcome to participate in workshops on 'sanjhi art', 'molela clay art', 'kutch embroidery', and clay pottery.

The agenda for ICW, also included panel discussions on the 'Role of traditional crafts in Modern Interiors and Architecture' and more, led by industry stalwarts such as Shri UP Singh - Secretary Textiles, Govt. of India, Asha Sairam - Principal Studio Lotus, Sanjay Nigam - Founder, India Fashion Awards, and Ramesh Menon - Founder, Save The Loom, among others.

According to Somesh Singh, Founder of ICW and Crafts Village, ''Interiors and Architecture is one area that requires intervention in terms of Sustainable homes and cities, which were core of urban planning using indigenous crafts and local material. Unfortunately, New material, techniques etc tool over and alienated materials have penetrated creating a mix of non-sustainable outlook to cities and homes. We just need to revisit these things and look at Craft from engineering and technology point of view.'' ''At Pearl Academy, we encourage students to truly understand design through experience. We position them to inspect the intersection of tradition and modern design through first-hand experience via study trips and live project modules. We also encourage students to look at technology and how this makes an impact to craft and design at large. This results in a better understanding of the industry, existing gaps and how they can contribute to scalable and sustainable solutions'', added Antonio Maurizio Grioli, Dean, School of Fashion & Design, Pearl Academy.

Several homegrown and international brands, institutions, designers, craftspersons, and artisans attended the four-day event, which aimed to integrate art, design, and culture.

About Pearl Academy: Pearl Academy, run under the Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40+ undergraduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For 30 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in its placement record of over 99 % year-on-year. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928928/Pearl_Academy_partners_ICW.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928927/Pearl_Academy_ICW_2022.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022