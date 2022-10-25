Left Menu

Chandigarh: PGIMER reports 28 cases of eye injuries on Diwali, half of them bystanders

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:52 IST
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here reported 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries on Diwali, half of whom were bystanders. According to a statement issued by PGIMER on Tuesday, the Advanced Eye Centre of the institute got 28 such patients -- 25 males and three females.

Out of 28 patients, 16 were of age less than 15 years.

''Fourteen patients were bystanders and the rest were bursting crackers themselves,'' the statement said.

It said that 11 patients were from Chandigarh, six from Panchkula and rest were from neighbouring states of Punjab (3), Haryana (5) and Himachal Pradesh (3).

''Out of 28 patients, 11 have open globe injuries and needed emergency surgeries...The rest of the patients have either minor injuries or closed globe injuries and were managed conservatively,'' the institute said.

Besides eye injury cases, four patients of burn injuries reported to the Plastic Surgery Department and Advanced Trauma Centre of PGIMER.

Of the four patients, three sustained hand injuries as firecrackers burst in their hands. They are stable and undergoing treatment, the statement said, adding one patient sustained minor burns and is undergoing treatment in the Plastic Surgery Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

