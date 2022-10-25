Assam BJP leader Sukumar Biswas dies after prolonged illness
BJP leader and vice chairman of Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board Sukumar Biswas died at a hospital here on Tuesday after prolonged illness, authorities of the state-run facility said. He was also a former president of the All Assam Bengali Youth and Students Federation AABYSF.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader and vice chairman of Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board Sukumar Biswas died at a hospital here on Tuesday after prolonged illness, authorities of the state-run facility said. Biswas, a state secretary of the BJP, was suffering from cancer and died at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
Condoling his death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Biswas will be remembered for his commitment towards the overall uplift of the Bengali community in the state.
Biswas was 50. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Born in Barpeta, Biswas received his Master's degree from Gauhati University and was involved in social work. He was also a former president of the All Assam Bengali Youth and Students Federation (AABYSF).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US resolution calls for recognition of Pak "genocide" against Bengalis, Hindus in 1971 war
Bengali film 'Mahananda', inspired by life of Mahasweta Devi, selected for IFFI
Bengali film director Pinaki Chaudhuri dies at 82
Assam: Minor siblings drown in pond in Barpeta while playing
Kangana Ranaut to play Bengali theatre star Noti Binodini