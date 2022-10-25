Teacher held for 'sexual harassment' of high school student in Telangana

A private school teacher was arrested in Sangareddy for ''sexually harassing'' a class nine student, police said on Tuesday.

The parents of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the police over the incident on Saturday, following which a case under the POCSO Act was registered and the man was arrested.

He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a dharna today at the office of District Education Officer (DEO) in Sangareddy town, demanding stern action against the school management.

