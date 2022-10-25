Left Menu

Teacher held for 'sexual harassment' of high school student in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:03 IST
Teacher held for 'sexual harassment' of high school student in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private school teacher was arrested in Sangareddy for ''sexually harassing'' a class nine student, police said on Tuesday.

The parents of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the police over the incident on Saturday, following which a case under the POCSO Act was registered and the man was arrested.

He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a dharna today at the office of District Education Officer (DEO) in Sangareddy town, demanding stern action against the school management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022