Woman loses Rs 2.4 lakh while ordering sweets online

A 49-year-old woman here lost Rs 2.4 lakh to an online fraud while ordering sweets for Diwali, police said on Tuesday.Thanks to prompt action by police, she managed to recover much of the lost amount. After she lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police station, police managed to stop Rs 2,27,205 from being transferred to other accounts.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-10-2022 06:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 06:36 IST
A 49-year-old woman here lost Rs 2.4 lakh to an online fraud while ordering sweets for Diwali, police said on Tuesday.

Thanks to prompt action by police, she managed to recover much of the lost amount. Pooja Shah, resident of suburban Andheri, ordered sweets on a food delivery app on Sunday and tried to pay Rs 1,000 online but the transaction failed.

Then she found the sweet shop's number online. A person at the other end asked her to share her credit card number and an OTP received on her phone.

The woman shared the card details and OTP, and within a few minutes Rs 2,40,310 were siphoned off from her account. After she lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police station, police managed to stop Rs 2,27,205 from being transferred to other accounts. Further probe was on, officials said.

