Delhi University releases list of vacant seats for second round of allocation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A day after its first round of seat allocation concluded with the majority of them getting filled up, Delhi University on Wednesday published a list of vacant seats.

In many of the courses, only one to two seats will be available for candidates in the second round of seat allocation, according to the list.

Some courses like B.A Economics in Hindu College and B.A Program (History + Political Science) in Aryabhatta College have no seats left.

Most of the seats in popular colleges in DU's North Campus like Hindu and Miranda House are already filled up.

Similarly in St. Stephen's College, several courses have only a few PwD (persons with disabilities) seats left. Unreserved seats are vacant only in B.Sc (Hons.) Physics (5) and B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry (2) in the prestigious college.

In Miranda House College, all seats in over 20 courses are filled up.

DU, however, has said that the number of vacant seats might change due to reconciliations, withdrawals and cancellations.

DU's first round of seat allocation concluded on Tuesday, with around 59,100 candidates sealing their admission to undergraduate programmes by paying fees.

On Tuesday, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta had said that after the release of the vacant seats' list, the university will open a two-day window from Wednesday to allow those who secured admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference.

Based on the availability of seats, the university will declare the second round of the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS Round-II) on October 30, he had said.

