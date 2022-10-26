Demolition proceedings against UP hospital which transfused 'fruit juice' to patient instead of platelets

The authorities here have initiated proceedings to demolish the private hospital that has been sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, officials said Wednesday.

While the incident came to light on October 20, the notice stating that the hospital building was unauthorised was issued to Malti Devi, owner of Global Hospital at Jhalwa in Dhoomanganj, a day earlier.

The notice from the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) asked the owners to vacate the building by the morning of October 28. The October 19 notice stated that show-cause notices were issued to the hospital owners to earlier to put forth their views. Since no one came to the hearing, the demolition order was issued, it stated. After a video claiming that fruit juice was transfused to the patient instead of platelets went viral on social media, the district administration swung into action and the hospital was sealed on October 20 on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

According to officials, the patient, Pradeep Pandey, was shifted to another hospital, where he died after his condition deteriorated.

It is still not clear whether juice or fake platelets were transfused. A sample report has been sent to the district magistrate in a sealed envelope.

The district magistrate was not available for comments. Earlier, the owner of the private hospital claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had said, ''Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing.''

