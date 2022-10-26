Left Menu

Kerala Guv writes to Vijayan seeking action against Fin Min Balagopal

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-10-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 13:33 IST
Arif Mohammed Khan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing that he has ''ceased to enjoy pleasure'' in Finance Minister K N Balagopal, indicating his withdrawal from the state cabinet, an official source said here on Wednesday.

In his letter to the CM, the Governor alleged that Balagopal delivered a speech at a University campus here on October 19, seeking to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and undermining the unity of India and he was left with no option but to convey that the Finance Minister has ''ceased to enjoy my pleasure''. He also directed the Chief Minister to take action which is constitutionally appropriate.

