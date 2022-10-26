Over 5,000 Endosulfan victims to get one-time aid of Rs 1000

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (PTI): The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to as many as 5,287 Endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijajayan, decided to give away the aid to those victims, who are getting pension through the Kerala Social Security Mission, a CMO statement said here.

The decision was taken days after the government gave assurance to meet the demands of social activist Daya Bai, who held hunger strike here in solidarity with the victims.

The cabinet also decided to formulate a common framework for the salary structure of public sector organisations in the state, the statement said adding that the recommendations of the expert panel, which conducted a study in this regard, were accepted.

A decision was also taken to recommend to the Governor to appoint M R Biju as the new chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission, the CMO statement added.

