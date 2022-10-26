Left Menu

Over 5,000 Endosulfan victims to get one-time aid of Rs 1000

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-10-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 14:40 IST
Over 5,000 Endosulfan victims to get one-time aid of Rs 1000
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (PTI): The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to as many as 5,287 Endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijajayan, decided to give away the aid to those victims, who are getting pension through the Kerala Social Security Mission, a CMO statement said here.

The decision was taken days after the government gave assurance to meet the demands of social activist Daya Bai, who held hunger strike here in solidarity with the victims.

The cabinet also decided to formulate a common framework for the salary structure of public sector organisations in the state, the statement said adding that the recommendations of the expert panel, which conducted a study in this regard, were accepted.

A decision was also taken to recommend to the Governor to appoint M R Biju as the new chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission, the CMO statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022