India should have PM from minority community: Samajwadi Party MP

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq here said India should have a prime minister from the minority community. On the Darul Uloom Deoband, Saharanpur, Barq said it did not need any recognition as many madrasas are associated with it.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 14:57 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq here said India should have a prime minister from the minority community. ''There is no harm in it. I want to that the country should have a prime minister from the minority community,'' he told reporters when asked about Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becoming the prime minister of the UK. On the Darul Uloom Deoband, Saharanpur, Barq said it did not need any recognition as many madrasas are associated with it. ''If there is any shortcoming in it, the government should fulfil it,'' he said.

According to a government survey, prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband and other 305 madrasas in Saharanpur district are not recognised by the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board.

Madrasas which are not recognised by the Board do not get benefit of government schemes like scholarship and salary for teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

