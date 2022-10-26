Left Menu

BJP conspiring to shut AAP govt's 'Delhi ki Yogshala' programme: Dy CM Sisodia

Government sources had on Tuesday said Sisodia has sought an explanation from the secretary of the directorate of training and technical education for allegedly trying to discontinue the Dilli Ki Yogshala programme.The programme was announced by Kejriwal on December 13 last year for providing free-of-cost yoga instructors to the people of Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:15 IST
BJP conspiring to shut AAP govt's 'Delhi ki Yogshala' programme: Dy CM Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday accused the BJP of ''conspiring'' to shut the AAP government's 'Delhi ki Yogshala' programme by pressuring officials. He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his nod to continue the initiative and has sent the file to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for approval. Government sources had on Tuesday said Sisodia has sought an explanation from the secretary of the directorate of training and technical education for allegedly trying to ''discontinue'' the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme.

The programme was announced by Kejriwal on December 13 last year for providing free-of-cost yoga instructors to the people of Delhi. Currently, 590 yoga classes are being run daily with more than 17,000 participants.

The deputy chief minister said 'Delhi ki Yogshala' program was started around 1.5 years back where around 600 free yoga camps were conducted and about 17,000 people were provided yoga training through trained instructors.

He said of the 17,000 people, around 11,000 were those who were going through post Covid ailments and yoga helped them a lot. ''The BJP pressurised the officers and conspired to shut this programme from November 1,'' Sisodia alleged in a press conference.

CM Kejriwal has said that this programme should not be closed down and has approved the Yogshala programme file, Sisodia claimed.

''We will not let this programme to shut down. The CM has approved the file and has sent it to the LG. We hope that the LG will soon grant approval for the same,'' Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022