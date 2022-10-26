Freeze on fresh NCC cadet enrolment in Bengal as funds from state govt dries up: Official

The National Cadet Corps has decided to cease enrolment of fresh candidates in West Bengal for 2022-23 fiscal as the state has allegedly paid less than what is required as budgetary support, an official said here.

Over 41,000 cadets who have been already enrolled in the NCC, a youth development movement managed by the armed forces which is open to all regular students of schools and colleges on a voluntary basis, will not be able to take part in annual camps, the official said.

The development has drawn flak from the BJP which claimed that it is the result of “financial mismanagement” by the Trinamool Congress government.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty told reporters the state government has “money for fairs, games and other activities” but does not have funds for NCC camps.

The ruling party refuted the allegations, saying that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is trying to run all the projects despite the Centre not releasing the state's dues amounting to about Rs 1.97 lakh crore. ''State governments fund 25 per cent for the camps, while the Centre provides 75 per cent,” another NCC official said.

The NCC additional director general in charge of West Bengal and Sikkim directorate, Major General U S Sengupta, in a letter to the Director General of NCC said that despite ''relentless efforts and correspondence at various levels'' of the state government, the budget allocation to West Bengal NCC by the state government has remained unchanged.

''Enrolment of cadets in this training year is being ceased till additional funds as projected by this directorate to the state government are made available,'' Major General Sengupta said in the letter dated October 6.

Major Dr. B B Singh, the spokesperson for NCC's West Bengal and Sikkim directorate here, said on Wednesday that the Bengal government has allocated Rs 80 lakh in 2022-23, while there is a requirement of another Rs 3 crore.

The total requirement is Rs 10 crore, including the infrastructure development of an academy at Kalyani in Nadia district, Singh said.

The careers of the cadets would be disadvantaged if they are unable to complete their training and examinations, the spokesperson said.

The NCC also provides exposure to cadets in a wide range of activities, with a distinct emphasis on social services, discipline and adventure training.

Maj Gen Sengupta pointed out in the letter that the total number of West Bengal cadets who were to undergo CATCs (combined annual training camp) is 54,324 in the current financial year.

While 6,586 cadets have already undergone CATCs out of these, another 6,400 can undergo CATCs with the remaining budgetary outlay, it said.

''The total number of WB cadets who will be left without a camp and thus rendering them ineligible for B and C certificate examinations (is)- 41,068,'' the letter said.

Stating that another 103 camps would be required to cater to them, it said that 75 per cent of the enrolled candidates will not be able to undergo camps and hence will be ineligible for attending NCC B and C certificate camps.

Noting that since the directorate is not able to train even the already enrolled cadets, the letter said that enrolment of cadets for the year 2022-23 is being ceased till the additional fund is made available.

Singh said that for the B certificate, a cadet has to attend one camp and for the C certificate he/she has to attend at least two camps. ''Clubs are being given money and funding of community Durga Pujas, fairs and games are being made while the government's finances are standing on the edge of a cliff,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Reacting to the NCC West Bengal and Sikkim directorate's decision not to enrol cadets for the financial year 2022-23, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen claimed that the Centre is not releasing funds to West Bengal on account of 100-day work guarantee scheme, road construction and housing and mid-day meal of students.

''Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021 and again in August 2022 that the state's dues from the Centre amount to Rs 1.97 lakh crore, '' he said.

Alleging “political vendetta” by the BJP-led NDA government, Sen claimed that the Centre is not releasing funds to West Bengal because it is under a Trinamool Congress dispensation. The CPI(M) said that the cadets from the state will be disadvantaged in Combined Defence Service (CDS) entrance examinations if they are unable to get the B and C certification.

''NCC aims at character building and nation building, the state not giving funds for the camps will affect the boys and girls of the state,'' CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty told reporters.

He claimed that though the TMC government has money for fairs and games and other activities, it does not have funds for NCC camps.

