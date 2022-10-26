Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary programme to be held in Delhi, Assam

The Assam government will celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, who had successfully resisted the Mughal army on several occasions, in a big way in the national capital and the state.

A two-day celebration will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi from November 23 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

International seminars and an exhibition will be organised on the occasion and the prime minister will dedicate a book on the commander to the nation on November 24. Shah will inaugurate the screening of a documentary film on Lachit Barphukan, he said.

The film will be later screened on various regional, national and international TV channels, Sarma told reporters here.

The seminars will be attended by 200 history students from different Assam colleges and artifacts from the state museum and some replicas will be displayed at the exhibition.

'If there is a good response, the exhibition will be taken to other parts of the country,'' Sarma said.

The chief minister Wednesday launched a web portal and a mobile app for people across the world to pay their tributes to the legendary Ahom general on his birth anniversary on November 24.

People can write in any language about the courage and contribution of Barphukan. The people can upload their writings on the portal and a certificate will be awarded to them, he said.

A pre-formatted physical booklet will also be distributed by the deputy commissioners of all districts which people can write and submit to the administration for uploading on the portal, he said.

The app on android phones can be downloaded from Wednesday, while the IOS version can be downloaded after three days.

The portal will be regularly monitored and if any derogatory matter is found, it will be immediately removed, the chief minister said.

Besides, an essay competition on the Ahom commander will be held at the college, higher secondary and primary school levels on November 18. The writings of the winning candidates will be uploaded and certificates will be awarded to them. Sarma said Assam police and NCC cadets will hold march pasts in all districts of Assam on November 18.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to organise sports and cultural programmes related to Barphukan, Assam history and 600 years of Ahom rule in the state, Sarma said.

''I urge all to wholeheartedly participate in this initiative and help us turn the fourth centenary celebrations into a mass movement,'' Sarma added.

