Fourth Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata from Oct 29

The fourth edition of the Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata will begin on October 29, a senior diplomat of the neighbouring country said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias said that 37 films and documentaries from the neighbouring country will be screened at the five-day event which will conclude on November 2.

''This will be the fourth year of us organising the Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata. We have received excellent response in the previous editions. Around 37 films will be screened this year. The festival will start on October 29 and end on November 2,'' Elias told reporters here.

Bangladesh Minister for Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud will be the chief guest at the inauguration programme at Rabindra Sadan on October 29. West Bengal IT Minister Babul Supriyo and renowned filmmaker Goutam Ghose will also be present.

Bangladeshi films such as 'Hawa', 'Chironjib Mujib', 'Hasina - A daughter's tale', 'Paap Punyo', 'Laal Moroger Jhuti', 'Hridita', 'Kalbela', 'Gondi' and 'Bishwoshundori' will be screened at the five-day event.

''Events of cultural exchange such as film festivals, book fairs and cultural programmes strengthen the bond between India and Bangladesh, and West Bengal and Bangladesh,'' Elias added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)