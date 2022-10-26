Left Menu

Haryana: Man murdered in brawl

After this, Dipesh, a resident of Shukrapura and Vijay, a resident of Sanghi Ka Bas, went to the dairy on a scooter, police said. After this, Vishal and Bhupendra first beat up Vijay and later thrashed Dipesh.

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 26-10-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 21:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man here was murdered in a brawl after which police arrested two people on Wednesday. Police said 26-year-old Dipesh (26), a resident of Shukrpura Mohalla, was beaten to death and his friend thrashed. Police said the body of was found in bushes. The accused, identified as Bhupender and Vishal, were nabbed within hours of the murder. ''Bhupendra has a milk dairy in Naya Gaon Daulatpur. On Tuesday, around 8.30 pm, Bhupendra and Vishal had gone to the dairy with a cow in a tempo. After this, Dipesh, a resident of Shukrapura; and Vijay, a resident of Sanghi Ka Bas, went to the dairy on a scooter,'' police said. ''There all four started drinking alcohol and a brawl broke out between them over some issue. After this, Vishal and Bhupendra first beat up Vijay and later thrashed Dipesh. In the incident, Chotu was killed. After his death, both accused took the body on a scooter and threw it behind the BPL flats in Suncity Colony,'' Rewari's Deputy Superintendent of Police Hansraj said. The DSP said both accused have a criminal background.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

