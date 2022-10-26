Left Menu

NBDSA fines news channel for 'communal' tinge to debate on hijab row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:34 IST
NBDSA fines news channel for 'communal' tinge to debate on hijab row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority of India (NBDSA) has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on News18 India for making a communal issue out of a debate on the Hijab row and linking persons supporting the practice with Al-Qaeda.

"NBDSA strongly deprecated the tendency of the broadcaster to associate those panellists who were in favour of wearing Hijab by the students with Zawahiri and labelling them as 'Zawahiri gang member' 'Zawahiri's ambassador', 'Zawahiri is your God, you are his fan'," read the order given by NBDSA chairperson Justice A K Sikri (retd).

The said programme was broadcast on April 6.

The NBDSA said the programme was violative of the principles relating to impartiality, neutrality, fairness and good taste and decency under the specific guidelines covering reportage, apart from the Code of Ethics and broadcasting standards.

NBDSA also did not find any justification in linking those panellists/persons who were supporting Hijab with Al-Qaeda by airing tickers stating "#AlQaedaGangExposed", "Hijab ka fata poster, nikla AlQaeda", "Al Zawahiri found behind the Hijab," and "Al-Qaeda has planned the Hijab controversy".

The hijab ban controversy broke out in January after a group of Muslim students of the Government Women's Pre-University College in Karnataka's Udupi city were not allowed to attend classes for wearing the headscarf.

PTI SKU SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022